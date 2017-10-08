Sean Cavanagh out of International Rules series because of club commitments

Sean Cavanagh announced his retirement from Tyrone duty after their All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Dublin

Sean Cavanagh has been ruled out of next month's International Rules series in Australia by club commitments.

His club Moy won the Tyrone Intermediate title on Sunday so the ex-Tyrone captain and brother Colm will now be involved in Ulster club action.

Cavanagh has retired from inter-county football with Tyrone but was nevertheless invited by manager Joe Kernan to join his international squad.

Ireland will play Australia in Adelaide on 11 November and Perth a week later.

The Cavanagh brothers played starring roles in their club's 2-5 to 1-7 win over Derrylaughan at Carrickmore.

Moy go on to face the Monaghan champions in the Ulster Club IFC quarter-final on 29 October.

Sean Cavanagh, who captained Ireland to series victory over the Australians in 2008, had already cast doubts over his ability to commit to this year's tour.

His wife Fionnuala is expecting the couple's third child in the coming weeks, while a fire at his recently established accountancy practice has forced him to temporarily re-locate the business.