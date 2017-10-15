Ulster Club SFC preliminary round: Kilcoo 0-12 1-11 Slaughtneil

Patsy Bradley scored the only goal in a dramatic preliminary round game at Pairc Esler

Ulster club champions Slaughtneil edged into the quarter-finals after a thrilling contest with Kilcoo in Newry.

Kilcoo forward Dylan Ward was dismissed in a tight opening before Slaughtneil surged clear with five straight points.

Slaughtneil's Paul McNeill was red-carded before the Derry side went in 0-7 to 0-4 in front at the break.

Patsy Bradley netted for Slaughtneill and Kilcoo's Eugene Branagan was sent-off before Darragh O'Hanlon missed a penalty for the Down hosts.

It was a repeat of last year's decider and Slaughtneil came out on top again but they were pushed all the way by a spirited Kilcoo side.

Ward had already been booked before being shown a straight red after an off-the-ball incident in the eighth minute.

Hosts hold early advantage

It didn't stop Kilcoo moving into a 0-4 to 0-2 lead but the remainder of the half belonged to Slaughtneil.

Shane McGuigan (2) and Padraig Cassidy were on target before McNeill was red-carded on 27 minutes after a challenge on Ceilum Doherty.

Slaughtneil made it five points without reply courtesy of Christopher Bradley and Cormac O'Doherty scores and they finished the half firmly in control.

Their grip tightened when Pasty Bradley connected with a Brendan Rodgers high ball to fist in the only goal after 37 minutes.

Kilcoo suffered a further blow with Branagan's departure for striking but they rallied in the final quarter of the game and almost snatched a late victory.

Superb stop

O'Hanlon wasted a golden opportunity, although it required a brilliant save from keeper Aointon McMullan to push wide his penalty.

Kilcoo kept fighting and as the game entered added time only a goal would be enough to keep them in the provincial championship.

But they were denied twice, first by Rodgers tipping a goalbound shot from Paul Devlin over the bar.

Then with the last kick of the game O'Hanlon's free was arrowing towards the top corner of the net, only for Patsy Bradley's touch to divert the ball onto the crossbar and out.

