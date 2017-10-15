BBC Sport - Ulster Club SFC: Rogers relieved as holders survive Kilcoo test

Rogers relieved as holders survive Kilcoo test

Slaughtneil defender Brendan Rogers is delighted to make the Ulster club football quarter-finals after the holders clinch a dramatic 1-11 to 0-12 win over Kilcoo on Sunday.

Rogers set up Patsy Bradley for the only goal before he tipped a goalbound Kilcoo shot over the bar late in the Pairc Esler game.

Kilcoo forward Darragh O'Hanlon missed a penalty and then saw his free arrowing towards the top corner of the net, only for Bradley to get a touch to take the ball onto the bar and deny the Down side a last-gasp victory.

Top videos

Video

Rogers relieved as holders survive Kilcoo test

Video

'Jesus best young player since Messi'

Video

Something wrong with Arsenal DNA - Keown

Video

Benitez 'really pleased' with Newcastle performance

Video

Everton needed bit of luck to get draw - Koeman

Video

Hughton disappointed not to hold on for win

Video

Pellegrino positive after 'chaotic' draw

Video

My son hates me for beating Arsenal - Deeney

Video

Guardiola hails 'best performance' of City reign

Video

'Scandalous' penalty decision angers Wenger

Video

Hodgson delighted for match-winner Zaha

Video

Liverpool unlucky not to win - Klopp

Video

Rap Battle: Bolasie vs 10-year-old

Top Stories