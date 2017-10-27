Ulster Club Football series gathers pace with four quarter-finals taking place

Slaughtneil defeated Omagh by a point in the 2014 Ulster Club Football Final

AIB Ulster Club Football Championship Dates: Saturday, 28 October and Sunday, 29 October Coverage: Live on Radio Ulster MW and BBC Sport website from 18:45 BST on Saturday and 14:15 on Sunday

The Ulster Club Football Championship gathers pace this weekend with all four quarter-finals down for decision.

Saturday sees holders Slaughtneil continuing their GAA odyssey against Omagh with Derrygonnelly facing Armagh Harps on the same evening.

Slaughtneil earned their tussle with the Tyrone champions after a tense preliminary-round win over Kilcoo.

The action continues on Sunday with Cavan Gaels meeting Lamh Dhearg and Scotstown playing Kilcar.

Slaughtneil v Omagh - Sat, Celtic Park, 19:00 BST

Slaughtneil had to battle hard to beat Kilcoo 1-11 to 0-12 two weeks ago and a dozen of those footballers then played for the hurlers in last weekend's provincial final win over Ballygalget.

However one of those players, Conor McAllister, will play no part in Saturday's Celtic Park game after being assaulted in Belfast on Tuesday.

Chrissy McKaigue, Patsy Bradley, Christopher Bradley and Shane McGuigan are among Slaughtneil's most influential players but Omagh have big names of their own in the McMahon brothers Joe and Justin, Ronan O'Neill and Conor Meyler.

Omagh were narrowly beaten by Slaughtneil in 2014 provincial decider and will believe that they are capable of reversing that result.

But it's hard to go against Slaughtneil.

Charlie Vernon in one of Armagh Harps' key players

Derrygonnelly v Armagh Harps, Sat, Brewster Park, 19:00

Armagh Harps will go in as favourites at Brewster Park after beating Crossmaglen's conquerors Maghery in the Armagh final.

Ultan Lennon hit 1-5 in the Armagh decider while county star Charlie Vernon is another key player for John Toner's side who earned the club's first county title in 26 years.

Keeper Paddy Morrison's kickouts set up several of Armagh Harps' attacks in the county decider including the move which resulted in Ryan McShane's goal.

Derrygonnelly clinched a third successive Fermanagh title by beating Devenish 0-15 to 0-8 on 1 October and their personnel includes county stars Ryan and Conal Jones plus Paul Ward.

Cavan Gaels v Lamh Dhearg, Sun, Kingspan Stadium, 14:30

Paddy Cunningham's eight points helped Lamh Dhearg defeat St John's to claim a first Antrim title since 1992 and his performance will surely be crucial to the team's chances of upsetting Cavan Gaels at Kingspan Breffni.

Other key Lamh Dhearg players include the Murray brothers Ryan and Conor plus Declan Lynch, Michael Herron and Fermanagh countyman Ciaran Flaherty.

Seanie Johnston hit five of Gaels' points in the 0-13 to 0-8 win over Castlerahan in the Cavan decider while his team-mates with county experience include Martin Dunne, Micheal Lyng and Robert Maloney-Derham.

Lamh Dhearg will believe they are capable of causing an upset but the home side should edge the verdict.

Darren Hughes and Ryan McHugh will be in opposition in Sunday's Ulster Club tie at Clones

Scotstown v Kilcar, Sun, Clones, 14:30

Kieran Hughes is a fitness doubt for Scotstown as he is still bothered by the thumb injury which meant he was unable to start the Monaghan decider against Magheracloone.

Hughes is likely to play some part in the game - particularly if Scotstown are struggling during the second half.

Other key Scotstown players include Hughes' brother Darren plus other Monaghan stars Conor McCarthy and Rory Beggan. As ever, goalkeeper Beggan's long-range frees could prove important in what may prove a low-scoring contest.

Kilcar ended a 24-year wait for a Donegal title as they beat Glenties 0-7 to 0-4 in a turgid affair at Ballybofey.

Patrick McBrearty hit three of Kilcar's points in the county decider while the side also includes the three McHughs Ryan, Mark and Eoin plus former Donegal player Michael Hegarty.

For some strange reason, Donegal clubs have a poor record in the Ulster Club Championship and history suggests Scotstown will emerge victorious at Clones.