Ulster Club quarter-finals: Slaughtneil and Derrygonnelly progress

Sluaghtneil's Meehaul McGrath closes in on Omagh defender Gregory Murray at Celtic Park

Ulster club champions Slaughtneil defeated Omagh in the quarter-finals while Derrygonnelly overcame Armagh Harps at Brewster Park.

Slaughtneil battled to a 0-10 to 0-8 win at Celtic Park and they remain on course for a third title in four years.

The Derry side led 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time and edged through to the semis.

Goals from Paul Ward and Conall Jones helped Derrygonnelly to a 2-8 to 1-8 win over Armagh Harps as they secured a first ever Ulster club victory.

Both teams finished with 13 men at Brewster Park although it was two quickfire Derrygonnelly goals which proved decisive.

The first came from a Ward penalty after eight minutes after a foul on Gary McKenna and then Jones fired in 90 seconds later.

It left Armagh Harps trailing 2-1 to 0-0 - they never fully recovered and they were 2-4 to 0-4 behind at the break.

Failed to capitalise

Ultan Lennon's shot crashed against the post as Armagh made a good start to the second half but they failed to make it count on the scoreboard.

A scrappy half saw Derrygonnelly's Dennis Greene and Conor McCoulter of Armagh red-carded after an off-the-ball incident.

Armagh's Gareth Swift was also shown a straight red card a minute after another off-the ball offence and Derrygonnelly's Gary McKenna was dismissed for two yellows late on.

Lennon hit the Derrgonnelly net in the dying seconds but it came too late and Derrygonnelly progress to the semi-finals.

In a repeat of the 2014 final, Mickey Moran's Slaughtneil side had to cope with the loss of talisman Chrissy McKaigue to a black card early in the second half, but they pulled through with the help of some deadly accurate place-kicking from Shane McGuigan and Christopher Bradley.

Bradley, Padraig Cassidy and Shane McGuigan were all on target as the Emmets went four points up with the wind in their backs.

Slaughtneil's Shane McGuigan celebrates at the final whistle after the victory over Omagh

Omagh got their opening score in the 15th minute through Conor O'Donnell, and followed up with points from Hugh Gallagher and Conan Grugan before Conor Clarke brought them level.

Se McGuigan spurned a Slaughtneil goal chance, sending over the point that sent Slaughtneil in with a 0-6 to 0-5 interval lead.

McGuigan steadied Slaughtneil nerves by slotting over a couple of frees early in the second half but they suffered a blow with McKaigue's departure.

Omagh clawed their way back with frees from Ronan O'Neill and Joe McMahon but Bradley and Shane McGuigan held their nerve to steer over crucial frees that carried the holders through to the last eight.

Slaughtneil: A McMullan; P McNeill, B Rodgers, K McKaigue; F McEldowney, C McKaigue, K Feeney; Patsy Bradley, P McGuigan; Shane McGuigan (0-4, 4f), P Cassidy (0-1), M McGrath; C O'Doherty, Se McGuigan (0-1), C Bradley (0-4, 2f).

Subs: B McGuigan for C McKaigue (42, BC), R Bradley for P McGuigan (44), B Cassidy for R Bradley (59)

Omagh: N McGinn; G Murray, H Gallagher (0-1), S Mullan; C McLaughlin (0-1), J McMahon (0-1,f), B Tierney; C Clarke (0-1), M Gallagher; T Gallagher, C Grugan (0-1, f), R O'Neill (0-1, f); C O'Neill, C O'Donnell (0-2), C Meyler.

Subs: J McAnulla for T Gallagher (39), Justin McMahon for Clarke (49), A Grugan for C O'Neill (54),

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan).