Dates for 2018 Ulster Senior Football Championship announced

A tussle between Cavan and Donegal will open 2018 Ulster on Sunday, 13 May

The 2018 Ulster SFC will start on 13 May with Donegal's preliminary round game with Cavan while the final is on Sunday, 24 June.

The opening quarter-final takes place on 19 May and sees Fermanagh take on Armagh.

Holders Tyrone face Monaghan the following day and then it's Down v Antrim (26 May) and Donegal/Cavan v Derry (27 May).

The semi-finals will be played on 3 and 10 June.

The first semi-final is Fermanagh/Armagh v Tyrone/Monaghan followed by Donegal/Cavan/Derry v Down/Antrim a week later.

Venues and times for the fixtures have yet to be confirmed.