Former Armagh and Crossmaglen manager Joe Kernan is to call time on his managerial career after Ireland's two-Test autumn series against Australia.
The 63-year-old managed Crossmaglen to three All-Ireland Club Football titles in four years and then managed the Orchard county to a first Sam Maguire Trophy in 2002.
The first Test will be played in Adelaide on 12 November, with the second Test in Perth on 18 November.