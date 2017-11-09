International Rules: Ireland squad hit with travel bug in Australia

Members of the Ireland International Rules squad arrive in Adelaide

Members of the Ireland International Rules squad are suffering with a vomiting bug and have been quarantined in their hotel rooms in Adelaide.

Team physio Enda McGinley confirmed to BBC Sport NI four or five tourists, including himself, have been hit with a contagious travel sickness.

Ireland play Australia in the first Test on Sunday in Adelaide before a second Test in Perth next week.

McGinley expects all the players to recover in time for the Series opener.

"Three or four others along with myself have been affected by one of those problems that is associated with long-haul flights," said the former Tyrone midfielder.

"Around 48, 72 hours after we arrived some of us starting coming down with a bug.

"All the steps are being taken to limit its spread within the camp, because it's obviously far from ideal with the Test match coming up this Sunday.

"Players that are affected have been given single rooms and everybody has individual water bottles, so all the steps that can be taken, are being taken."

Donegal's Michael Murphy captained Ireland in the International Rules series against Australia in 2013 and 2014

Apart from the vomiting and diarrhoea bug, McGinley confirmed the Irish are not carrying any injuries into the first Test.

"We are fairly confident that nobody will be having to sit out at this stage.

"Hopefully we will get over it and limit its spread as it's one of those things that can affect touring parties.

"This year's squad is quite limited, we've only taken 23 players which isn't a lot so we can't afford to be missing anybody, especially given the conditions."

Ireland have not yet been able to train on the pitch at the Adelaide Oval as an Australian Cricket XI are playing England in a four-day Ashes series warm-up.

Temperatures in the mid-thirties are expected on Sunday, which means Ireland manager Joe Kernan needs every player available for inter-change substitutions.

"We need to keep the guys fresh, obviously our side is more likely to be affected by the heat than the Australians," McGinley said.

Ireland International Rules squad

N Morgan (Tyrone), C Barrett (Mayo), G Brennan (Clare), E Cadogan (Cork), K Clarke (Cavan), P Crowley (Kerry), K Feely (Kildare), P Geaney (Kerry), N Grimley (Armagh), P Hanley (Gold Coast/Mayo), B Harrison (Mayo), C McManus (Monaghan) vice-capt, Michael Murphy (Donegal), N Murphy (Sligo), P Murphy (Kerry), K O'Connell (Monaghan), S Powter (Cork), A Shea (Mayo) capt, N Sludden (Tyrone), E Smith (Roscommon), C Sweeney (Tipperary), Z Tuohy (Laois), S Walsh (Galway).