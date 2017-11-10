Ulster Club SFC: Slaughtneil in Kilcar test with Cavan Gaels facing Derrygonnelly

Paddy McBrearty celebrates Kilcar's first Donegal SFC title success in 24 years

Holders Slaughtneil look to be facing another tough Ulster Club Football test in Saturday evening's game against Kilcar at Healy Park (18:30 GMT).

Slaughtneil have earned close wins over Kilcoo and Omagh while Kilcar produced a superb display to beat Scotstown by 10 points in their quarter-final.

That was after Kilcar's 0-7 to 0-4 win over Glenties in a dire Donegal final.

"We are allowed to express ourselves more in Ulster," says Paddy McBrearty who hit 0-8 against Scotstown.

Conor McCarthy's goal had put the Monaghan championship 1-3 to 0-4 ahead after 18 minutes but Eoin McHugh's goal was part of an unanswered run of 1-6 from Kilcar before half-time that put in control.

McBreaty cautious despite win over Scotstown

Despite that impressive form, McBrearty remains cautious about his team's chances of dethroning the defending champions.

"We are representing Donegal and playing a Slaughtneil team that's played in two All-Ireland finals and we will go in as underdogs again," added the Donegal star.

"Every game is different. Ulster is all new to us but we can only focus on ourselves."

Christopher Bradley and Shane McGuigan have been particularly impressive for the holders in attack so far in the Ulster campaign.

The Derry club edged out Omagh 0-10 to 0-8 last time out despite having the influential Chrissy McKaigue black carded early in the second half.

McKaigue will hope to play for the full duration this weekend while Brendan Rogers' performance in defence is also likely to prove crucial to the holders' hopes of qualifying for another provincial decider.

As ever with Slaughtneil, there will be the concern the attrition of both the hurling and football campaigns for so many players could prove a factor.

1997 Ulster Final hero Jason Reilly is the Cavan Gaels manager

Intriguing Cavan Gaels v Derrygonnelly contest

Sunday's second semi-final sees Fermanagh surprise packets Derrygonnelly taking on Cavan Gaels at Clones (14:00 GMT).

Early goal from Paul Ward and Conall Jones gave the Fermanagh champions a sufficient cushion to hold on for a 2-8 to 1-8 win over Armagh Harps in the quarter-final.

Cavan Gaels' 1-19 to 0-10 win over Lamh Dhearg meant they became the first team from the Breffni County to win a game in the Ulster Club series since 2008.

Seanie Johnston, Martin Dunne and Micheal Lyng were all impressive against the Antrim champions and their performances are again likely to be key for the Gaels.

If Gaels do win, they will become the first Cavan team to reach an Ulster Club final since Bailieboro 22 years ago.

Gaels manager Jason Reilly says his largely young team are "mad keen to keep this run going".

"It's a great opportunity for both sides. Semi-finals are for winning and Derrygonnelly will be fancying their chances as well," said the Gaels boss.

No Fermanagh team has been in final since Enniskillen Gaels lost to Cross in 2002.