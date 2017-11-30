Dr McKenna Cup: Holders Tyrone drawn against Antrim, Cavan and St Mary's

Tyrone have beaten Derry in the last two Dr McKenna Cup finals

Tyrone will face Cavan, Antrim and St Mary's College in their Dr McKenna Cup round robin matches in early January as they aim to win the competition for a seventh straight year.

Last year's beaten finalists Derry will meet Down, Armagh and Ulster University in Section B.

Section C will pit Queen's University, Donegal, Monaghan and Fermanagh.

The competition is scheduled to begin on Wednesday 3 January with further section games on 7 and 10 January.

The semi-finals are down for 14 January with the final scheduled for the weekend of 20-21 January.

Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup draw

Section A: St Mary's University College, Tyrone, Cavan, Antrim

Section B: Ulster University, Derry, Down, Armagh

Section C: Queen's University, Donegal, Monaghan, Fermanagh