McKenna Cup Section C: Fermanagh win under new boss Gallagher

Aidan Breen scored one goal and set up the other as Fermanagh beat Monaghan

Former Donegal boss Rory Gallagher enjoyed a winning start in charge of his native Fermanagh as they saw off Monaghan in their McKenna Cup opener.

Conall Jones and Aidan Breen scored the goals in Wednesday's Section C match as the hosts prevailed 2-11 to 0-12 at Brewster Park in Enniskillen.

Gallagher's successor Declan Bonner started his Donegal reign with a 2-15 to 0-6 win over Queen's University.

Michael Langan scored a goal and six points for the county outfit.

Donegal stormed into a 1-5 to 0-0 lead with Langan scoring the goal plus four points, and skipper Hugh McFadden landing the other score.

It took Queen's 30 minutes to register their first score through a Tiernan Rush free.

However, debutant Nathan Mullins of St Vincent's - son of Dublin's four-times All-Ireland winner Brian - got Donegal's second goal in first-half stoppage-time to give the county outfit a nine-point interval advantage, 2-5 to 0-2.

James Brennan snapped up two points, Langan got another and sub Cian Mulligan of Gweedore landed two as Donegal extended their lead to 2-10 to 0-3 early in the second half.

In the end, Bonner's men ran out winners by a margin of 15 points.

Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup Section C Donegal 2-15 Queen's 0-6 Fermanagh 2-11 Monaghan 0-12

Section A Cavan 0-15 St Mary's 0-12 Tyrone 4-20 Antrim 2-11