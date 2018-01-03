McKenna Cup Section C: Fermanagh win under new boss Gallagher
Former Donegal boss Rory Gallagher enjoyed a winning start in charge of his native Fermanagh as they saw off Monaghan in their McKenna Cup opener.
Conall Jones and Aidan Breen scored the goals in Wednesday's Section C match as the hosts prevailed 2-11 to 0-12 at Brewster Park in Enniskillen.
Gallagher's successor Declan Bonner started his Donegal reign with a 2-15 to 0-6 win over Queen's University.
Michael Langan scored a goal and six points for the county outfit.
Donegal stormed into a 1-5 to 0-0 lead with Langan scoring the goal plus four points, and skipper Hugh McFadden landing the other score.
It took Queen's 30 minutes to register their first score through a Tiernan Rush free.
However, debutant Nathan Mullins of St Vincent's - son of Dublin's four-times All-Ireland winner Brian - got Donegal's second goal in first-half stoppage-time to give the county outfit a nine-point interval advantage, 2-5 to 0-2.
James Brennan snapped up two points, Langan got another and sub Cian Mulligan of Gweedore landed two as Donegal extended their lead to 2-10 to 0-3 early in the second half.
In the end, Bonner's men ran out winners by a margin of 15 points.
|Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup Section C
|Donegal
|2-15
|Queen's
|0-6
|Fermanagh
|2-11
|Monaghan
|0-12
|Section A
|Cavan
|0-15
|St Mary's
|0-12
|Tyrone
|4-20
|Antrim
|2-11
|Section B
|Derry
|2-14
|Ulster University
|3-10
|Down
|0-13
|Armagh
|2-12