McKenna Cup Section A: Holders Tyrone too strong for Antrim
McKenna Cup holders Tyrone made a strong start to the 2018 competition as they swept aside Antrim at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.
Mickey Harte's men are attempting to win the season's curtain-raiser for a seventh successive year and signalled their intent with a 4-20 to 2-11 win.
Padraic McNulty, Conor McAliskey, Frank Burns and Niall Sludden scored the goals for Tyrone.
Conor McGourty and Matthew Fitzpatrick netted for the Saffrons.
In the other Section A match on the opening night of the Ulster competition, Cavan were three-point winners over St Mary's on Kingspan Breffni's 3G pitch.
|Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup Section A
|Cavan
|0-15
|St Mary's
|0-12
|Tyrone
|4-20
|Antrim
|2-11
|Section B
|Derry
|2-14
|Ulster University
|3-10
|Down
|0-13
|Armagh
|2-12
|Section C
|Donegal
|2-15
|Queen's
|0-6
|Fermanagh
|2-11
|Monaghan
|0-12