McKenna Cup Section C: Fermanagh 1-10 1-9 Queen's University

Seamus Quigley

Fermanagh made it two wins from two McKenna Cup games thanks to a narrow victory over Queen's at Brewster Park.

Niall Keenan netted for the students in the opening minute and they led 1-2 to 0-0 before the hosts fought back with Connall Jones firing over three points.

Fermanagh trailed 1-4 to 0-6 at the break and it was level when Seamus Quigley scored a penalty four minutes from time.

Queen's reduced the deficit to a single point but the Erne side held on to win.

The other Section C game between Monaghan and Donegal was one of three McKenna Cup fixtures called off on Sunday because of frozen pitches.

Niall Scullion set up Keenan's goal as the visitors, who lost their opener against Donegal, made the perfect start in Enniskillen.

Emmet Bradley added two points before a Connall Jones score sparked a Fermanagh comeback.

Ryan Jones slotted over two points to help make it a one-point game at half-time.

Connall Jones split the posts to bring Fermanagh level early in the second half and it remained close until Quigley's decisive spot-kick.

Queen's battled hard in the final minutes but they came just short as Rory Gallagher enjoyed another win in his second game as Fermanagh manager.

Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup Section A Antrim 4-11 2-13 Cavan (Glenavy) Tyrone 1-16 1-11 St Mary's (Coalisland)

Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup Section B Armagh P Derry (Athletic Grounds) Down P Ulster University (Burren)