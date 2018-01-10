Dr McKenna Cup: Fermanagh boss Gallagher plays down his return to Ballybofey

Rory Gallagher will be back in Ballybofey on Wednesday night when Fermanagh face Donegal

Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher says an early season meeting with his former Donegal side in the Dr McKenna Cup was "always likely to happen".

Unbeaten Fermanagh will make the semi-finals if they win in Ballybofey in one of Wednesday's six third-round games.

"It will be difficult walking into the away dressing-room but it's the McKenna Cup, it's not the most challenging of environments," said Gallagher.

The Ulster Council say the games will go ahead, despite weather concerns.

A final decision on any possible late changes to the programme will be made by around 16:00 GMT.

Gallagher managed Donegal for the past three seasons but is now focused on helping his native county, who begin the league campaign in Division Three.

They have already beaten Monaghan and Queen's University in this month's pre-season competition.

"Like Monaghan, Donegal are an established team in Division One, albeit they have some good players not available at the minute," Gallagher said.

"Both teams will be looking at new players and it will really just be a game for both teams.

"If we win we are in the semi-finals but at this stage you are looking for good performances."

Dr McKenna Cup fixtures

Wednesday, 10 January

Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup Section A - 20:00 GMT throw-ins Cavan v Tyrone (Kingspan Breffni) Antrim v St Mary's (Woodlands)

Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup Section B - 20:00 Derry v Down (Celtic Park) Armagh v UU (Athletic Grounds)

Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup Section C - 20:00 Monaghan v Queen's (Castleblayney) Donegal v Fermanagh (Ballybofey)

Sunday, 14 January

Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup Section B - 14:00 Armagh v Derry (Athletic Grounds) Down v UU (Burren)