Dr McKenna Cup: Holders Tyrone ease past Cavan to book semi-finals spot

Peter Harte's four first-half points helped Tyrone put the match to bed by half-time

Tyrone stayed on course for a seventh straight Dr McKenna Cup triumph as they secured a semi-final against Fermanagh on Sunday by beating Cavan 2-22 to 0-7.

Peter Harte hit seven points while Ronan O'Neill notched 0-5 as they dominated at Kingspan Breffni.

The Red Hands led 0-11 to 0-1 at half-time with the goals coming late on from Niall Sludden and Mattie Donnelly.

Antrim's hopes of a semi-final spot were ended as they were beaten 4-8 to 0-15 points by St Mary's at Woodlands.

Ciaran MacIomhair hit goals either side of half-time to twice edge St Mary's ahead.

After Liam Devlin netted a third St Mary's goal, Antrim reduced the margin to a single point but the match then turned for a final time after Paddy McAleer's missed goal chance for the Saffrons was followed by a clinching Stephen McConville goal at the other end.

St Mary's led 1-3 to 0-4 after a first-half in which they had Jarlath Og Burns stretchered off with a suspected hip injury.

At Kingspan Breffni, Tyrone were able to cut swathes through the hesitant home defence.

The Red Hands led by four at the end of the opening quarter with Donnelly and Harte both on target.

O'Neill maintained his run of impressive early season form with some well taken points, while Cavan's only first half score came from wing back Conor Brady.

The Red Hands' 10-point half-time margin could have been even greater as Frank Burns and Padraig McNulty both hit the crossbar, with McNulty also bringing a fine save from goalkeeper James Farrelly.

Harte slotted over a string of frees on his way to a seven points tally and the rout was completed by late goals from Niall Sludden and Mattie Donnelly.

With Wednesday's Section A and Section C results confirming the semi-final between Tyrone and Fermanagh, that game will take place on Sunday (14:00 GMT) although the venue is yet to be confirmed.

The other semi-final between the Section B winners and the best runners-up will be played next Wednesday with the final date now confirmed as Sunday, 21 January.

Dr McKenna Cup results/fixtures

Wednesday, 10 January

Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup Section A Cavan 0-07 Tyrone 2-22 Antrim 0-15 St Mary's 4-08

Section B Derry 1-14 Down 2-10 Armagh 0-12 UU 1-09

Section C Monaghan 2-13 Queen's 0-07 Donegal 1-10 Fermanagh 1-13

Sunday, 14 January

Section B - 14:00 Armagh v Derry (Athletic Grounds) Down v UU (Burren)

Section C - 14:00 Monaghan v Donegal (Clones)

Semi-Final - 14:00 Tyrone v Fermanagh (venue, tba)

Wednesday, 17 January

Semi-Final - 20:00 Section B winners v Best runners-up

Sunday, 21 January

McKenna Cup Final - 14:00