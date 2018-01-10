Dr McKenna Cup: Derry lead Section B after win over Down as UU hold Armagh

Enda Lynn's six points helped Derry fight back to beat Down at Celtic Park

A late Niall Toner goal saw Derry edge a feisty 1-14 to 2-10 Dr McKenna Cup Section B win over Down at Celtic Park.

After a 20-minute fog delay, Down starter the quicker as goals from Sean Dornan and Kevin McKernan helped them lead 2-7 to 0-8 at half-time.

However, Enda Lynn's four points from play helped cut Down's lead before Toner's clinching goal.

The win puts Derry top of Section B after Armagh were held to a 0-12 to 1-9 draw by Ulster University.

Tyrone's Ruairi McGlone scored his second goal of the campaign to give the students a 1-6 to 0-4 lead at half-time at the Athletic Grounds.

With another Tyrone star Mark Bradley impressing for the students, they extended their lead to 1-9 to 0-6 but Kieran McGeeney's side hit four points in the closing five minutes to snatch a draw.

The Celtic Park game was delayed for 20 minutes because of the fog and Down hit 1-3 without reply early on including Dornan's 14th-minute goal.

Lynn stopped the rot for Derry and Mark Lynch was also on target, but a second goal from former All Star McKernan had Down well in control leading 2-7 to 0-8 at the break.

Derry came out strongly at the start of the second half with three unanswered points, Lynn hitting his fourth from play and he eventually finished with a 0-6 tally.

Lynn's free brought Derry to within two points of Down but Toner's goal was the major score as they clinched victory despite having a player sent off late on.

Derry lead the table after a second straight win but Armagh will secure a semi-final spot if they beat the Oak Leafers on Sunday at the Athletic Grounds.

A Derry defeat will mean that the only scenario where they can earn their best runners-up spot is if Donegal and Monaghan draw at Clones.

After their second one-point victory, Derry's scoring average is 1.06 while Donegal's is 1.55 despite their defeat on Wednesday with Monaghan's up to 1.29 after their dominant win over Queen's.

Dr McKenna Cup results/fixtures

Wednesday, 10 January

Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup Section A Cavan 0-07 Tyrone 2-22 Antrim 0-15 St Mary's 4-08

Section B Derry 1-14 Down 2-10 Armagh 0-12 UU 1-09

Section C - 20:00 Monaghan 2-13 Queen's 0-07 Donegal 1-10 Fermanagh 1-13

Sunday, 14 January

Section B - 14:00 Armagh v Derry (Athletic Grounds) Down v UU (Burren)