McKenna Cup Section C: Fermanagh beat Donegal to reach semi-finals

Fermanagh sealed a semi-final meeting with McKenna Cup holders Tyrone on Sunday after beating Donegal 1-13 to 1-10 in Section C at Ballybofey.

A Seamus Quigley goal saw the Erne men overturn a three-point interval deficit and give boss Rory Gallagher a winning return to the county he quit last year.

Meanwhile, Monaghan got their first win by sweeping aside Queen's University 2-13 to 0-6 in the other Section C match.

David Garland netted after one minute and Jack McCarron got the other goal.

Monaghan enjoyed a 2-8 to 0-2 interval advantage thanks to points by Garland 3, Owen Coyle, Aaron Lynch, Karl O'Connell, Darren Hughes and McCarron.

Each side scored five points in the second half as the county outfit won by 13 at Castleblayney.

At MacCumhaill Park, Fermanagh made a strong start with wing half forward Declan McCusker getting the opening point and Quigley landing two frees.

Donegal had Odhrán Mac Niallais back in the team after opting out of the county panel last year, but the midfielder's involvement lasted just 12 minutes as he was black-carded by Armagh referee Padriag Hughes for a foul.

However, replacement Jamie Brennan grabbed his opportunity by scoring a goal after points by Nialll O'Donnell and Ciaran McGinley had reduced the hosts' deficit to just one point.

The goal came on 20 minutes as Moville player Tony McClenaghan unselfishly fisted the ball across the face of goal for Brennan to finish into the net.

Brennan then quickly tagged on two points from play and O'Donnell converted a free to put the home team 1-5 to 0-3 ahead.

Fermanagh's Danny Teague and forward Quigley got the last two points of the half which meant the goal was the difference at the break.

Gallagher's men were fired up after the interval and quickly got level.

Quigley (two), McCusker, Barry Mulrone and Eoin Donnelly pointed for the visitors with O'Donnell and Stephen McBrearty replying for Donegal.

Then, 13 minutes into the half, came the goal which ultimately proved the difference as Quigley got on the end of Paul McCusker's high ball to fist into the net.

Quigley finished with a goal and seven and Aidan Breen scored a fine point for Fermanagh as Donegal failed to eat into the three-point deficit.

With Wednesday's Section A and Section C results confirming the semi-final between Tyrone and Fermanagh, that game will take place on Sunday (14:00 GMT) although the venue is yet to be confirmed.

The other semi-final between the Section B winners and the best runners-up will be played next Wednesday with the final date now confirmed as Sunday, 21 January.

