BBC Sport - New Antrim football boss Harbinson targeting promotion to Division Three in League

Harbinson targeting Saffrons promotion

New Antrim football boss Lenny Harbinson says a good result in their opening League game against Leitrim will help them build towards a promotion challenge in Division Four.

The Saffrons were beaten by St Mary's in their last Dr McKenna Cup on Wednesday but the manager was still happy with the progress made in the season-opening competition.

Top videos

Video

Harbinson targeting Saffrons promotion

Video

NBA legends star in Great British Dunk-Off

Audio

England coach Bayliss should go now - Maxwell

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Is this England’s new hip hop prop?

  • From the section Sport
Video

Moyes wants West Ham to play like Tottenham and Chelsea

Video

Watch Tommy Lawrence's chance encounter with BBC reporter

  • From the section News
Video

Djokovic 'very happy' with comeback

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Froome case is a 'blow' for British Cycling

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Boston Celtics play 'British or not?'

Video

'We score too!' - NBA stars query British kids' favourite teams

Top Stories