BBC Sport - Red Hand beat Ernemen in low-scoring Dr McKenna Cup semi-final

Red Hands beat Ernemen in dour McKenna Cup semi

Tyrone remain on course for a seventh straight Dr McKenna Cup title after a 0-8 to 0-4 victory over Fermanagh in the semi-final at Brewster Park.

The Red Hands led 0-6 to 0-3 at half-time and the second half of the contest only produced three points at conditions deteriorated.

Donegal and Armagh will meet in Wednesday's second semi-final, with the decider taking place on Sunday.

Top videos

Video

Red Hands beat Ernemen in dour McKenna Cup semi

Video

Klopp says he loved 'historic' game

Video

It's normal to lose a game - Guardiola

Video

Howe delight at Cherries' 'famous win'

Video

Arsenal did not create enough - Wenger

Video

'My body hurts all the time, but I love to snowboard'

Video

'This is the underdog mask' Eagles' Long gives unorthodox interview

Audio

Darren Ferguson: It's disgusting the standard of referees at this level'

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories