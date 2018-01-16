Dr McKenna Cup: Donegal boss Declan Bonner happy at extended competition run

Declan Bonner's Donegal team secured a semi-final spot by hammering Monaghan on Sunday

Donegal manager Declan Bonner is happy at the prospect of his team playing two more Dr McKenna Cup games this week before their Football League opener away to Kerry on 28 January.

Bonner's side face Armagh at Ballybofey in Wednesday's semi-final with the winners facing Tyrone on Sunday.

"We would probably be looking for a game next weekend in preparation for the Kerry game," said Bonner.

"We're looking forward to Wednesday night's game."

Pitch inspection to take place in Ballybofey

Following snow falls throughout Ireland on Tuesday, a pitch inspection will take place at MacCumhaill Park on Wednesday to see if the match can go ahead.

Bonner added: "We played Armagh a couple of weeks ago and beat them by a couple of points.

"It was a very good challenge match, similar to the McKenna Cup. A very good workout."

Bonner was delighted at the return to action of Kilcar trio Patrick McBrearty, Ryan McHugh and Mark McHugh plus Jason McGee in Sunday's 4-17 to 0-19 hammering of Monaghan.

McBrearty hit 1-8 as he produced a man-of-the-match display while Odhran MacNiallais and Leo McLoone also both impressed as they continued their county comebacks after opting out in 2017.

Bonner praises Mullins' intercounty introduction

Nathan Mullins earned his first Donegal call-up in the current Dr McKenna Cup

Bonner was also delighted by the performance of Nathan Mullins, son of Dublin GAA legend Brian Mullins, who received his first call-up for this year's McKenna Cup campaign.

"Nathan Mullins has come in and step by step, he is looking a really good player for us," said Bonner of the St Vincent's player.

Bonner has still to welcome back several players to his squad including defenders Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee and Frank McGlynn who are expected to be available during the League.

Given their home advantage, Donegal will probably go into Wednesday's match as favourites and Armagh's prospects may not be helped by the possible absence of a number of players who picked up knocks in Sunday's win over Derry.

Captain Rory Grugan, Aidan Forker, Ethan Rafferty and experienced defender Brendan Donaghy were among those who had to go off on Sunday and it remains to be seen whether they will be involved at MacCumhaill Park.

The Orchard men will also be without the retired Ciaran McKeever plus Jamie Morgan, James Morgan, Shea Heffron, Stefan Campbell, Oisin O'Neill and Ciaran O'Hanlon, who have opted out of the squad.

Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup semi-final - 17 January Donegal v Armagh (Ballybofey 20:00 GMT)