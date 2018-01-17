Dr McKenna Cup: Donegal v Armagh semi-final postponed

The McKenna Cup semi-final between Donegal and Armagh on Wednesday night has been called off following a pitch inspection in Ballybofey.

The wintry weather led to an inspection at MacCumhaill Park on Wednesday morning and it was decided that the pitch was not playable.

The game is expected to be played this weekend.

Sunday's scheduled final, with holders Tyrone awaiting the winners, will now be moved to another date.