Dr McKenna Cup final to take place at Celtic Park on 17 February

Tyrone outclassed Donegal in the last meeting between the counties in last year's Ulster semi-final

The Dr McKenna Cup final between seven-in-a-row seeking Tyrone and Donegal will take place at Celtic Park on Saturday, 17 February (18:00 GMT).

The competition was scheduled to be completed last weekend but bad weather upset the timetable.

With the Football League starting this weekend, the weekend of 17/18 February was the first available slot.

However, players from both counties could be unavailable because of a clash with the Sigerson Cup final.

The varsity final will take place in Dublin on the same day.