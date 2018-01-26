Football League: McKernan to make league debut for Tryone in Galway opener

Michael McKernan gets a league start for Tyrone after playing in the McKenna Cup

Red Hands boss Michael Harte has named Football League debutant Michael McKernan in his side to face Galway in the Division One opener.

The Coalisland defender is the only newcomer in a strong side to take on the newly promoted Tribesmen at Tuam.

Attacker Connor McAliskey, who was sidelined last season with a cruciate rupture, is back and goes straight into the full forward line.

Full-back Ronan McNamee missed the Dr McKenna Cup but he also returns.

New captain Mattie Donnelly, who takes over from the retired Sean Cavanagh, will partner Padraig McNulty at midfield, and although vice captain Peter Harte has been named at wing back, he is likely to play in a more advanced role.

There are six sets of brothers in the match-day squad, including starters Tiernan and Conall McCann and the McGeary siblings, Hugh Pat and Kieran.

Cavan will be the first Ulster county to compete in this year's National League when they visit Ennis to play Clare in the opening game in Division Two.

Manager Mattie McGleenan has named an inexperienced team for the game, which includes a trio of League debutants in the full forward line; Caoimhin O'Reilly, Bryan Magee and Adrian Cole.

Jack Wharton is another newcomer to the side and will partner Killian Clarke in midfield.

Dara McVeety, who was recently named as the new team captain, lines out at centre-forward while the likes of Gearoid McKiernan and Cian Mackey are listed among the substitutes.

Tyrone XV (to play Galway): N Morgan, M McKernan, R McNamee, HP McGeary; T McCann, P Hampsey, P Harte; M Donnelly, P McNulty; C McCann, N Sludden, K McGeary; D McCurry, C McShane, C McAliskey.

Cavan XV (to play Clare): R Galligan, D Monahan, P Faulkner, D Phillips; D Kennedy, C Brady, O Kiernan; K Clarke, J Wharton; E Flanagan, D McVeety, D Brady; C O'Reilly, B Magee, A Cole.

GAA National Football League Division One Saturday, 27 January Dublin v Kildare Croke Park (19:00 GMT)

Sunday, 28 January Kerry v Donegal Fitzgerald Stadium (14:00 GMT) Monaghan v Mayo Clones (14:00 GMT) Galway v Tyrone Tuam (14:30 GMT)

GAA National Football League Division Two Saturday, 27 January Clare v Cavan Ennis (14:00 GMT) Cork v Tipperary Pairc Ui Chaoimh (17:00 GMT)

Sunday, 28 January Louth v Down Drogheda (14:00 GMT) Roscommon v Meath Hyde Park (14:30 GMT)

GAA National Football League Division Three Sunday, 28 January Fermanagh v Wexford Brewster Park (14:00 GMT) Offaly v Longford O'Connor Park (14:00 GMT) Armagh v Sligo Athletic Grounds (14:00 GMT) Derry v Westmeath Celtic Park (14:30 GMT)

GAA National Football League Division Four Saturday, 27 January London v Carlow Ruislip, (13:00 GMT) Laois v Limerick O'Moore Park (19:00 GMT)