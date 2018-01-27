GAA Football League, Division Two: Clare 1-12 2-9 Cavan

Cian Mackey's introduction just after half-time helped spur Cavan's comeback in Ennis

Cavan fought back from seven points down to draw their Division Two Football League opener in Clare.

Caoimhin O'Reilly, one of 10 Cavan debutants, hit a first-minute goal but keeper Raymond Galligan's blunder then gifted a Clare goal to Evan Courtney.

Clare's 1-7 to 1-2 half-time lead was extended to seven but Dara McVeety's goal cut the margin to only three.

Four more Cavan points edged them ahead only for Clare to lead again before Bryan Magee's free ensured the draw.

More to follow.