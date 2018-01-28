Hurling League, Division One B: Galway 1-19 1-16 Antrim

Neil McManus' scores looked set to help Antrim land a shock victory before Galway's late rally

Antrim gave All-Ireland hurling champions Galway a huge scare before the Tribesmen produced a late rally to win the Division One B league opener.

The Saffrons led by three points with 14 minutes left but Galway hit seven of the last eight scores.

Galway needed a 35th-minute David Concannon goal to lead 1-9 to 0-11 at half-time at Pearse Stadium.

But Conor McCann's goal had the unfancied Saffrons scenting a shock win before Galway's late scoring burst.

Skipper Neil McManus hit 10 of Antrim's points with Nigel Elliott notching three points from play.

While Galway were without a number of their regular starters, including Joe Canning, the Saffrons were not expected to test them with five league debutants included in the Antrim line-up.

Galway looked in control early on as four Conor Cooney points helped them lead 0-6 to 0-2.

However, the Saffrons bossed the next 15 minutes as McManus' sixth point put them 0-10 to 0-9 ahead after 32 minutes only for Concannon to net for the All-Ireland champions on the stroke of half-time.

Rather than folding after the restart, Antrim continued to take the game to Galway as McCann's goal restored their lead, which was stretched to three points on two occasions, including after McManus' 56th-minute free.

However, the introduction of John Hanbury, David Glennon and Cathal Mannion boosted Galway in the closing stages as they were all on target.

Hanbury and Glennon were among the scorers as five straight points moved Galway into a two-point lead.

McManus' 10th-point reduced Galway's lead to the minimum but late Mannion and Conor Cooney points sealed the All-Ireland champions' victory.