Sigerson Cup: David Clifford stars as IT Tralee end Queen's hopes

From the section

David Clifford hit 4-4 for Kerry in last year's All-Ireland Minor Final win over Derry

Kerry youngster David Clifford hit 1-4 as IT Tralee ended Queen's University's Sigerson Cup hopes by clinching a 2-8 to 0-11 win at the Dub on Tuesday.

Clifford flicked a high ball from Shane Cronin to the net just before half-time as Tralee led 1-6 to 0-5 at the break.

Queen's fought back to lead but Clifford set up Cork's Conor O'Driscoll late on for Tralee's second goal.

Donegal's Lorcan Connor hit 0-6 for Queen's while Armagh's Ben Crealey made a big impact as a second-half sub.

Queen's drew level after 51 minutes when Derry's Emmett Bradley landed a huge free and Crealey's score then edged the home side ahead.

Crealey won a lot of possession after his introduction while three of Connor's six points came from play.

However, O'Driscoll's goal on 57 minutes turned the game back in Tralee's favour and he added a further point to complete the Kerry college's victory.

Holders St Mary's will face Ulster University in another first-round game at Woodlawns on Wednesday (14:00 GMT).

Wednesday's game was originally scheduled for St Paul's in Belfast.

St Mary's beat UCD in last year's final to win the competition for the second time in their history.