Sigerson Cup: Ulster University knock out holders St Mary's

Mark Bradley's three points help Ulster University knock out Sigerson Cup holders St Mary's

Ulster University produced a dominant second-half performance to knock out Sigerson Cup holders St Mary's College on a 0-17 to 1-9 scoreline.

St Mary's led 0-5 to 0-2 in the first half but UU fought back to cut their half-time advantage to 0-7 to 0-6.

Using their second-half wind advantage, UU hit seven unanswered points to move 0-14 to 0-8 ahead as Tyrone forward Mark Bradley finished with 0-3.

Oisin O'Neill hit a late St Mary's goal but UU had already done enough.

The key moment of the match at Woodlands came in the first half as St Mary's Tyrone man Cathal McShane rattled the UU crossbar with a goal attempt when his side were leading 0-5 to 0-2.

O'Neill and McShane were both on target as St Mary's remained three ahead at 0-7 to 0-4 but two Lee Brennan points reduced the Ranch lead to the minimum by the break.

Monaghan's Ryan McAnespie hit two of UU's first-half points.

Ronan McNamee, Danny Tallon and Down man Niall Madine (two) were among the scorers as UU dominated the second half.

St Mary's went 21 minutes without a score in the second period before O'Neill's effort cut Jordanstown's lead to 0-14 to 0-9 and his late goal proved academic.