Football League: Antrim make one change for Division Four game in Waterford

Paddy McAleer is named at right half-forward
Paddy McAleer replaces Colum Duffin in the Antrim attack
Allianz Football League round two
Dates: 3 & 4 February Coverage: Live on Radio Ulster 1341 MW and BBC Sport website - 18:45 Saturday, 13:45 Sunday

Antrim football boss Lenny Harbinson has made one change from the opening Football League Division Four win over Leitrim for Sunday's game in Waterford.

With full-forward Colum Duffin picking up a knock in last weekend's win, Paddy McAleer is drafted into the attack.

McAleer's inclusion sees Conor Murray switching to full-forward with Stephen Beatty moving to centre half-forward.

CJ McGourty remains on the bench despite scoring 0-3 after coming on for Duffin after 42 minutes last weekend.

Paddy McBride hit six points in last weekend's opening win while Waterford drew their opener in Wicklow.

Antrim (v Waterford): C Kerr; P Healy, P Gallagher, N Delargy; K O'Boyle, M Sweeney, J Laverty; S Burke, N McKeever; P McAleer, S Beatty, P McBride; M Fitzpatrick, C Murray, R Murray.

Allianz Football League Division One
Saturday, 3 February
TyronevDublinHealy Park (19:00)
MayovKerryMacHale Park (19:00)
Sunday, 4 February
KildarevMonaghanNewbridge (14:00)
DonegalvGalwayLetterkenny (14:30)
Division Two
Saturday, 3 February
CavanvLouthKingspan Breffni Park (19:00)
Sunday, 4 February
DownvCorkNewry (13:30)
TipperaryvRoscommonSemple Stadium (14:00)
MeathvClareNavan (14:00)
Division Three
Sunday, 4 February
FermanaghvOffalyBrewster Park (14:00)
SligovWexfordMarkievicz Park (14:00)
LongfordvDerryPearse Park (14:00)
WestmeathvArmaghMullingar (14:30)
Division Four
Sunday, 4 February
LondonvWicklowRuislip (13:00)
WaterfordvAntrimWIT Campus (14:00)
LeitrimvLaoisCarrick-on-Shannon (14:00)
LimerickvCarlowGaelic Grounds (14:00)

