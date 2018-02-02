Football League: Antrim make one change for Division Four game in Waterford

|Allianz Football League round two
|Dates: 3 & 4 February Coverage: Live on Radio Ulster 1341 MW and BBC Sport website - 18:45 Saturday, 13:45 Sunday
Antrim football boss Lenny Harbinson has made one change from the opening Football League Division Four win over Leitrim for Sunday's game in Waterford.
With full-forward Colum Duffin picking up a knock in last weekend's win, Paddy McAleer is drafted into the attack.
McAleer's inclusion sees Conor Murray switching to full-forward with Stephen Beatty moving to centre half-forward.
CJ McGourty remains on the bench despite scoring 0-3 after coming on for Duffin after 42 minutes last weekend.
Paddy McBride hit six points in last weekend's opening win while Waterford drew their opener in Wicklow.
Antrim (v Waterford): C Kerr; P Healy, P Gallagher, N Delargy; K O'Boyle, M Sweeney, J Laverty; S Burke, N McKeever; P McAleer, S Beatty, P McBride; M Fitzpatrick, C Murray, R Murray.
