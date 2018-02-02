Football League: Antrim make one change for Division Four game in Waterford

From the section

Paddy McAleer replaces Colum Duffin in the Antrim attack

Allianz Football League round two Dates: 3 & 4 February Coverage: Live on Radio Ulster 1341 MW and BBC Sport website - 18:45 Saturday, 13:45 Sunday

Antrim football boss Lenny Harbinson has made one change from the opening Football League Division Four win over Leitrim for Sunday's game in Waterford.

With full-forward Colum Duffin picking up a knock in last weekend's win, Paddy McAleer is drafted into the attack.

McAleer's inclusion sees Conor Murray switching to full-forward with Stephen Beatty moving to centre half-forward.

CJ McGourty remains on the bench despite scoring 0-3 after coming on for Duffin after 42 minutes last weekend.

Paddy McBride hit six points in last weekend's opening win while Waterford drew their opener in Wicklow.

Antrim (v Waterford): C Kerr; P Healy, P Gallagher, N Delargy; K O'Boyle, M Sweeney, J Laverty; S Burke, N McKeever; P McAleer, S Beatty, P McBride; M Fitzpatrick, C Murray, R Murray.

Allianz Football League Division One Saturday, 3 February Tyrone v Dublin Healy Park (19:00) Mayo v Kerry MacHale Park (19:00)

Sunday, 4 February Kildare v Monaghan Newbridge (14:00) Donegal v Galway Letterkenny (14:30)

Division Two Saturday, 3 February Cavan v Louth Kingspan Breffni Park (19:00)

Sunday, 4 February Down v Cork Newry (13:30) Tipperary v Roscommon Semple Stadium (14:00) Meath v Clare Navan (14:00)

Division Three Sunday, 4 February Fermanagh v Offaly Brewster Park (14:00) Sligo v Wexford Markievicz Park (14:00) Longford v Derry Pearse Park (14:00) Westmeath v Armagh Mullingar (14:30)