Moy win All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship

Tyrone champions Moy were up against Michael Glaveys in the final of the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship
Former Tyrone captain Sean Cavanagh landed a couple of frees as Moy established a 1-5 to 0-1 half-time lead
Caoileann Fitzmaurice of Michael Glaveys was sent off by referee Brendan Cawley
Harry Loughran of Moy in action against Neil Morris of Michael Glaveys
Harry Loughran scored Moy's goal in their 1-10 to 0-7 win over Michael Glaveys
Brothers Sean and Colm Cavanagh lift the trophy after Moy's six-point success at Croke Park in Dublin
Sean Cavanagh of Moy celebrates with his wife Fionnula and kids, Eva, Clara and Sean Og
