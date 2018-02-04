Football League Division Two: Down 0-10 Cork 1-13

Down fell to their first league defeat of the season as Cork ran out winners by 1-13 to 0-10 at Pairc Esler.

After their opening victory in Division Two over Louth, the Mourne men harboured hopes of another two points but their challenged fizzled out.

Cork held a slender 0-7 to 0-6 interval advantage but Down managed just four points in the second half.

Mark Collins scored the only goal of the game with a skilful 56th-minute lob over Down keeper Shane Harrison.

In stoppage-time, Down full-forward Connaire Harrison got a straight red card after an off-the-ball clash while Cork full-back Jamie O'Sullivan, already on a yellow, was black-carded.

The six-point defeat will leave Down disappointed, as they had fought gamely to recover after trailing five points to one in the early stages.

Anthony Doherty landed three frees and Connaire Harrison and Darragh O'Hanlon were also on target for the hosts.

But points by Shay Miller, Caloan Mooney, Ryan Johnston and Kevin McKernan were all Eamonn Burns' side had to show for their second-half efforts.

Collins (2) and Colm O'Neill were on target before Collins netted the only goal of the game.

O'Neill and Peter Kelleher tagged on scores for the Rebel County who get off the mark in Division Two following their opening defeat by Tipperary.

Allianz Football League Division Two Saturday, 3 February Cavan 3-17 Louth 0-13