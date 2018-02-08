BBC Sport - Slaughtneil aim to cause Croke Park 'fixtures headache' by shocking Na Piarsaigh
- From the section Gaelic Games
Slaughtneil aim to cause Croke Park a "fixtures headache" by shocking Na Piarsaigh in Saturday's All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-final at Parnell Park.
The dual club also hope to qualify for the All-Ireland Club Football final when they face Nemo Rangers on 24 February and the majority of Sunday's team will be in the football squad.
However, the back-to-back Ulster hurling kingpins will be big underdogs against the 2016 All-Ireland champions.