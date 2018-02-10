Football League, Division Two: Cavan game with Meath off after heavy rain
- From the section Gaelic Games
Cavan's Football League Division Two home game against Meath scheduled for Saturday evening has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
The postponement was announced 90 minutes before the scheduled 19:00 GMT throw-in at Kingspan Breffni following torrential rainfall in Cavan.
The game has been rescheduled for Sunday afternoon at 14:00.
Cavan, Meath and Roscommon are tied at the top of the Division Two table with three points from two games.