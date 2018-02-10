Football League, Division Two: Cavan game with Meath off after heavy rain

Mattie McGleenan's Cavan side are level at the top of Division Two with Meath and Roscommon

Cavan's Football League Division Two home game against Meath scheduled for Saturday evening has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The postponement was announced 90 minutes before the scheduled 19:00 GMT throw-in at Kingspan Breffni following torrential rainfall in Cavan.

The game has been rescheduled for Sunday afternoon at 14:00.

Cavan, Meath and Roscommon are tied at the top of the Division Two table with three points from two games.