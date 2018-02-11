Football League Division Three: Armagh 1-11 1-10 Longford

Rory Grugan hit Armagh's winning point in the fifth minute of injury-time

Armagh snatched a dramatic 1-11 to 1-10 over Longford in the Division Three Football League top-of-the-table encounter at the Athletic Grounds.

Donal McElligott's 57th-minute penalty looked certain to have earned Longford victory as they led 1-10 to 0-10 as the match entered injury-time.

However, Ethan Rafferty's 70th-minute goal levelled the game before Rory Grugan's injury-time winner.

The win maintain's Armagh's 100% record in Division Three after three rounds.

Longford remain on four points with Westmeath and Fermanagh, who have a game in hand after the postponement of their scheduled contest in Sligo on Sunday.

Two David McGivney points helped the visitors into an early 0-4 to 0-1 lead but they then suffered a blow as McGivney was black carded.

Points from Stephen Sheridan, Grugan and Rafferty drew Armagh level but Longford hit four of the remaining five scores before the break to move into a 0-8 to 0-5 lead at the interval.

However, Longford's indiscipline proved an issue once again early in the second half as Andrew Farrell's dismissal after a second yellow card reduced them to 14 players.

Armagh exploited their man advantage to dominate possession during the remainder of the contest but errant shooting seemed certain to cost them dearly as Longford took their big chance in the 57th minute to take a 1-9 to 0-9 lead as McElligott slotted his 57th-minute penalty.

Longford remained three ahead at 1-10 to 0-10 as the game went into injury-time but then came a contentious moment as Rafferty blasted to the net with the visitors insisting that a foul had been committed on a defender moments before the goal.

Buoyed the the score, Armagh went on to hit the winner as captain Grugan pointed in the fifth minute of injury-time.

Rafferty finished with 1-4 for the winners.

WEEKEND ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Division One Saturday, 10 February Dublin 0-20 Donegal 0-15

Division One Sunday, 11 February Galway 1-13 Mayo 0-11 Kildare 0-18 Tyrone 1-16 Monaghan P Kerry P

Division Two Sunday, 11 February Clare 0-11 Tipperary 0-11 Cavan P Meath P Cork 2-11 Louth 0-10 Roscommon 0-07 Down 0-12

Division Three Sunday, 11 February Armagh 1-11 Longford 1-10 Derry P Offaly P Sligo P Fermanagh P Wexford 1-10 Westmeath 0-16

Division Four Saturday, 10 February Carlow 2-11 Leitrim 0-05 Laois 0-18 Waterford 1-11