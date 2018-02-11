Football League Division One: Tyrone secure last-gasp win over Kildare

Fergal Conway and Cathal McShane in action as Tyrone beat Kildare

Mattie Donnelly was the hero for Tyrone as his 75th-minute point secured a crucial 1-16 to 0-18 win over Kildare in a thrilling contest at Newbridge.

Lee Brennan's goal helped Tyrone go in 1-8 to 0-10 ahead at the interval.

The Division One match could have gone either way as the teams were level on seven separate occasions but Tyrone did just enough to see it out.

Both counties had lost their opening two games so Kildare now face an uphill battle to avoid relegation.

More to follow.