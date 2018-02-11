Armagh skipper Rory Grugan says the team needed a "bit of a wonder goal" from Ethan Rafferty to snatch victory over Longford in the Football League Division Three game.

Rafferty's 70th-minute goal levelled the contest at 1-10 apiece before Grugan hit the winner five minute into injury-time.

"It's hard to know if we deserved it," Grugan told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound.