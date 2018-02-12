National League: Postponed games rearranged for Sunday

Monaghan's match against Kerry at Inniskeen was one of the four games to be postponed

Monaghan's National Football League match against Kerry has been rescheduled for Sunday, 18 February.

The GAA has announced that the four league matches cancelled over the weekend have all been rearranged for next Sunday.

Cavan, Derry and Fermanagh were also affected by the bad weather that forced the games to be suspended.

The four matches have all been re-fixed for their original venues.

Monaghan and Kerry will return to Inniskeen on Sunday for their Division One contest, with Monaghan aiming to repeat last year's shock victory over the Kingdom.

Cavan and Meath were level on points at the top of the Division Two standings before their match had to be cancelled on Saturday evening because of an unplayable surface.

Fermanagh's game against Sligo will give Rory Gallagher's men a chance to draw level with Division Three leaders Armagh, who have begun their campaign with three consecutive wins.

Derry, who are without a point from their opening two matches, will host fellow strugglers Offaly at Celtic Park.

GAA National Football League - Sunday, 18 February Division One Monaghan v Kerry Inniskeen, 14:30

Division Two Cavan v Meath Kingspan Breffni, 14:00