Donegal manager Declan Bonner says his team remains a work in progress after ending Tyrone's McKenna Cup dominance.

Martin McElhinney's goal in the first half helped Donegal to a 1-16 to 1-12 win that denied Tyrone a seventh consecutive title.

"After a couple of defeats in the league it was nice to get a victory again," said Bonner.

"It's always a good match between Donegal and Tyrone, whether it's league, championship or McKenna Cup, it's always competitive."