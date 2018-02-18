Footbal League: Cavan defeat Meath to top Division Two

Ciaran Brady's goal put Cavan into a 10 point lead early in the second half

Cavan have climbed to the top of Division Two after a convincing 2-14 to 1-12 win over Meath at Breffni Park.

Goals in either half by Conor Moynagh and Ciaran Brady helped Cavan to continue their unbeaten league start.

Donal Lenihan's second-half penalty sparked some hope for Meath but Cavan were able to comfortably defend their lead during the closing stages.

The win leaves Cavan a point clear of Cork and Down in the table ahead of their visit to Cork on 25 February.

Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan started with a strong side in front of their own fans and the Breffni county quickly raced into a five point lead after Caoimhin O'Reilly and Eamon Wallace traded early scores.

All three members of the Cavan full-forward line all had their names on the scoreboard inside the opening 15 minutes with the pace of corner-forwards O'Reilly and Niall Clerkin creating problems for the Meath defence.

The home side surged further clear with the opening goal in the 25th minute when Adrian Cole's shot came back off the crossbar and Moynagh reacted quickest to score

Meath were reeling but points by Eamon Wallace and Padraig McKeever just before half time closed the gap between the sides at the break with Cavan leading by 1-8 to 0-4.

McGleenan introduced Cian Mackay and Gearoid McKiernan at the start of the second half and the pair both played a part in the decisive second goal.

McKiernan's brilliant catch in midfield created the chance before Brady was sent racing through the Meath defence before forcing his shot past the goalkeeper to push Cavan into a 10 point lead.

The Royals responded almost immediately as Cillian O'Sullivan was fouled and, after a lengthy delay, Donal Lenihan found the net from the penalty spot.

The visitors desperately sought another goal to get back into contention but Cavan were able to keep their opponents at bay with long-range scores from McKiernan, Galligan and Killian Clarke sealing a comfortable five-point victory.

Cavan: R Galligan; N Murray, P Faulkner, D Philips; M Reilly, C Brady, E Flanagan; K Clarke, B Magee; D McVeety, C Moynagh, O Kiernan; C O'Reilly, A Cole, N Clerkin.

Replacements: J Farrelly, S Murray, C Brady, J McLoughlin, C Mackay, C Bradley, R Connolly, G McKiernan, T Galligan, S McCormack, D Brady, P Gilcreest, M Kiernan.

Meath: A Colgan; S Lavin, C McGill, D Keogan; B Conlon, B Power, S McEntee; B Menton, A Flanagan; J McEntee, P McKeever, G Reilly; E Wallace, C O'Sullivan, B McMahon.

Replacements: S Tobin, D Gallagher, M Burke, D O'Neill, S Glynn, H Rooney, B Brennan, T O'Reilly, L Moran, C Halligan, D Lenihan.