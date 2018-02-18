Conor McManus says Monaghan had to 'dig in' to beat Kerry by two points in a thrilling National League duel at Inniskeen.

McManus scored a decisive penalty to help his side to a narrow 1-13 to 0-14 victory ahead of their round four match against Tyrone on 24 February.

"It was a good the way we steadied ourselves in the middle of the second half," said McManus. "Kerry were coming on strong but we managed to dig in and get a valuable two points."