Mattie McGleenan says he is thrilled with the performance of Gearoid McKiernan after the influential midfielder's half-time introduction helps Cavan to victory against Meath.

"That's his first 35 minutes in nearly six months," said McGleenan. "He's a huge catalyst for us going forward and he needed game time."

"I thought we were very intelligent in how we managed the game, especially in the second half when Meath got a bit of a run on us."