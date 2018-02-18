Football League Division Three: Victories for Fermanagh and Derry

Declan McCusker scored three points as Fermanagh made it three wins from three games

Fermanagh beat Sligo to maintain their 100% record in Division Three while Derry chalked up a first win of the campaign by beating Offaly.

Declan McCusker, Seamus Quigley and Barry Mulrone all fired over three points to help Fermanagh to a 0-13 to 0-8 victory at Markievicz Park.

The Ernemen join Armagh on six points but lie second on scoring difference.

Emmett Bradley scored 1-4 as Derry held off an Offaly fightback to secure a 1-15 to 0-13 win at Celtic Park.

Bradley netted as Derry made a superb start and they raced into a 1-6 to 0-0 lead in the rearranged encounter.

Offaly finally got into the game and they hit five points without reply to leave it 1-6 to 0-5 at the break.

The visitors tagged on another two points on the restart through Bernard Allen and Nigel Dunne to leave just two between the teams.

Derry rattled off three points in response with captain Enda Lynn, James Kielt and Bradley on target.

Back came Offaly again to make it a two-point game and it required two Bradley points to keep the Leinster men at bay.

Derry sealed a much-needed victory courtesy of unanswered scores from Danny Tallon, Mark Lynch and and Lynn.

Sligo registered the opening three points before Fermanagh seized control to make it three wins from three games.

Fermanagh scored eight of the last nine points in the first half including two impressive frees from Seamus Quigley.

The Ulster side enjoyed a 0-8 to 0-4 advantage at half-time but a Stephen Coen score saw Sligo narrow the gap to three points.

McCusker and Quigley slotted over to snuff out hopes of a comeback while Sligo's Cian Breheny was dismissed in added time for two yellow cards.

GAA National Football League - Sunday, 18 February Division One Monaghan 1-13 0-14 Kerry

Division Two Cavan 2-14 1-12 Meath