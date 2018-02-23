All-Ireland Club Football semi-final: Slaughtneil aim to sink Nemo in Portlaoise

Media playback is not supported on this device Hurling loss can inspire Slaughtneil footballers in All-Ireland semi-final

AIB All-Ireland Club Football semi-final: Nemo Rangers (Cork) v Slaughtneil (Derry) Venue: O'Moore Park, Portlaoise Date: 24 February Throw-in: 16:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website

Nemo Rangers stand between Slaughtneil and a third All-Ireland Club Football final appearance in four years.

Nemo are the most successful club in the competition's history with their seven titles one more than Crossmaglen's haul.

But Slaughtneil will not be intimidated as evidenced by their semi-final win over St Vincent's 12 months ago.

However, thus far Slaughtneil have been unable to follow their semi-final heroics with a St Patrick's Day win.

But 17 March is another day. Nemo have to be overcome first and it is unlikely to prove an easy task with the bulk of the Slaughtneil players having to go again two weeks after squandering a glorious chance against Na Piarsaigh in the All-Ireland club hurling semi-final.

Tomas O Se transferred to Nemo Rangers in 2014

Kerry great O Se part of Nemo squad

Nemo's best known player is actually a former Kerry great Tomas O Se who transferred to the club in 2014 after his retirement from Kingdom duty.

O Se, now making his name as a forthright GAA pundit, didn't feature in Nemo's Munster campaign before Christmas but is expected to start in Portlaoise.

Cork star Paul Kerrigan is Nemo's most renowned attacker and he is expected to line out after having a knee problem in the autumn.

Slaughtneil boss Mickey Moran opted to employ Chrissy McKaigue as a man marker on Diarmuid Connolly in last year's semi-final and the ploy worked like a dream as the talisman also managed to be an attacking force at stages during the game.

It remains to be seen whether Moran feels that Kerrigan may need similar shackling.

Barry O'Driscoll and Luke Connolly are also inter-county regulars while the Munster champions also include Cavan native Paddy Gumley.

Discipline important for Slaughtneil

As ever, the battle in the middle third of the field will go a long way to deciding the outcome as Padraig Cassidy, calamitously sent off in last year's All-Ireland decider, and Patsy Bradley battle in the engine room against Alan O'Donovan and Jack Horgan.

Slaughtneil assistant boss John Joe Kearney acknowledges that the Ulster champions must keep their discipline in Portlaoise and make sure they have the full complement of players for the entire 70-plus minutes.

"Last year, against Dr Crokes, we lost a man and nobody knows what way it would have went but I think if we had 15 on the field for the full hour we would have won that game," Kearney told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"We're going in now to meet Nemo to try and get to the final and it's not going to be simple but I think we'll have the confidence to take them on and try to get to the final."

As was the case during the hurling semi-final, Se McGuigan is again expected to play no part in the contest because of his lingering hamstring injury while Paul Bradley hasn't played since the Derry final because of a back injury.