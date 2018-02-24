Football League Division Three: Fermanagh 1-16 Derry 3-8

Seamus Quigley top-scored for Fermanagh in their Brewster Park win over Derry

Fermanagh withstood a second-half fightback from Derry to clinch victory and go top of Division Three.

Seamus Quigley netted as the Brewster Park hosts surged into a 1-10 to 0-1 lead before Emmett Bradley scored Derry's opening goal.

Fermanagh led 1-12 to 1-3 at the break but quickfire goals from Mark Lynch and James Kielt sparked the comeback.

Derry closed to within two points going into added time but Fermanagh held on make it four wins from four games.

It was all so easy for Fermanagh in the opening 15 minutes with Quigley adding five points to his goal and the Erne side had 1-8 on the scoreboard before their Ulster rivals registered a point.

Aidan Breen, Barry Mulrone and Eoin Donnelly were also on target in a perfect start for Rory Gallagher's side.

Bradley's goal came against the run of play but it gave Derry a foothold in the game while Fermanagh's Daniel Teague was black-carded on the stroke of half-time.

Quigley completed his match tally of 1-7 with the opening two scores of the second half but the game was transformed as Derry rattled in two goals in as many minutes.

Mark Lynch scored 1-3 for Derry in the narrow defeat by Ulster rivals Fermanagh in Enniskillen

Lynch fisted in after a mistake from Erne keeper Patrick Cadden and it was quickly followed by Kielt's strike to leave it 1-14 to 3-3.

Cadden made a good save to deny Kielt a second goal while Ben McKinless kept out Ruairi Corrigan's shot at the other end.

Kielt fired over twice as Derry hit four unanswered points to make it a two-point game but they came up just short as Fermanagh saw out four minutes of additional time.

Fermanagh move above Armagh to go two points clear while Derry are in relegation trouble with just two points from their four games.

What they said:

Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher: "We played some great football in the first half and we were cruising.

"We gave away a sloppy goal and then two desperate goals early in the second half - poor goals to concede.

"It gave Derry a huge lift and left things edgy but overall it's a feeling of great pleasure with how we played."

GAA National Football League - Saturday, 24 February Division One Mayo 0-12 Dublin 2-10 Monaghan 0-15 Tyrone 0-14

Division Two Tipperary 2-15 Meath 1-10

Division Three Fermanagh 1-16 Derry 3-08