Slaughtneil assistant boss John Joe Kearney says the players "gave their all" in the extra-time All-Ireland Club Football semi-final replay by Nemo Rangers.

The Cork side dominated extra-time to run out 2-19 to 1-14 winners at Portlaoise and Kearney admitted that the involvement of so many of the Derry club's players in the recent All-Ireland Hurling semi-final defeat may have contributed to tired legs.

