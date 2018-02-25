Football League, Division Four: London 0-13 0-17 Antrim

Antrim maintained their promotion challenge in Division Four of the Football League as they grafted to a 0-17 to 0-13 win over London in Ruislip.

The victory keeps Antrim in third spot in the table - one point behind leaders Laois and Carlow who both kept their 100% records after weekend wins.

London, who went into the game on three points, led 0-8 to 0-7 at half-time before Antrim took control.

The Saffrons face Laois in Portlaoise next Sunday.

Allianz Football League - Saturday, 24 February
Division One
Mayo0-12Dublin2-10
Monaghan0-15Tyrone0-14
Division Two
Tipperary2-15Meath1-10
Division Three
Fermanagh1-16Derry3-08
Division Four
Waterford2-09Carlow2-12
Football League - Sunday, 25 February
Division One
Donegal1-15Kildare3-07
Kerry0-14Galway1-14
Division Two
Cork0-11Cavan0-14
Down1-10Clare1-12
Louth0-12Roscommon1-21
Division Three
Westmeath0-20Sligo0-14
Longford1-12Wexford0-09
Offaly1-09Armagh1-15
Division Four
Wicklow0-10Laois1-16
Leitrim2-18Limerick1-09
London0-13Antrim0-17

