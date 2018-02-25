Football League, Division Four: London 0-13 0-17 Antrim

Antrim maintained their promotion challenge in Division Four of the Football League as they grafted to a 0-17 to 0-13 win over London in Ruislip.
The victory keeps Antrim in third spot in the table - one point behind leaders Laois and Carlow who both kept their 100% records after weekend wins.
London, who went into the game on three points, led 0-8 to 0-7 at half-time before Antrim took control.
The Saffrons face Laois in Portlaoise next Sunday.
|Allianz Football League - Saturday, 24 February
|Division One
|Mayo
|0-12
|Dublin
|2-10
|Monaghan
|0-15
|Tyrone
|0-14
|Division Two
|Tipperary
|2-15
|Meath
|1-10
|Division Three
|Fermanagh
|1-16
|Derry
|3-08
|Division Four
|Waterford
|2-09
|Carlow
|2-12
|Football League - Sunday, 25 February
|Division One
|Donegal
|1-15
|Kildare
|3-07
|Kerry
|0-14
|Galway
|1-14
|Division Two
|Cork
|0-11
|Cavan
|0-14
|Down
|1-10
|Clare
|1-12
|Louth
|0-12
|Roscommon
|1-21
|Division Three
|Westmeath
|0-20
|Sligo
|0-14
|Longford
|1-12
|Wexford
|0-09
|Offaly
|1-09
|Armagh
|1-15
|Division Four
|Wicklow
|0-10
|Laois
|1-16
|Leitrim
|2-18
|Limerick
|1-09
|London
|0-13
|Antrim
|0-17