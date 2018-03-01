BBC Sport - Aoife Ni Chaiside says it 'would be amazing' if Slaughtneil win a second All-Ireland title

Retaining camogie title 'would be crazy'

Slaughtneil's Aoife Ni Chaiside says "it would be absolutely crazy" if her side can become the first Ulster club to retain the All-Ireland camogie crown.

In a repeat of last year's final, Slaughtneil will defend their title when they face Sarsfields of Galway at Croke Park on Sunday.

"We're delighted to be back in an All-Ireland final," said Ni Chaiside. "A lot of hard work has gone into getting back into the final again."

