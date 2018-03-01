Slaughtneil's Aoife Ni Chaiside says "it would be absolutely crazy" if her side can become the first Ulster club to retain the All-Ireland camogie crown.

In a repeat of last year's final, Slaughtneil will defend their title when they face Sarsfields of Galway at Croke Park on Sunday.

"We're delighted to be back in an All-Ireland final," said Ni Chaiside. "A lot of hard work has gone into getting back into the final again."