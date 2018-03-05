Majority of postponed Football and Hurling League games to be played this weekend

The Athletic Grounds in Armagh was covered by over a foot of snow Thursday

The majority of Football and Hurling League games postponed last weekend after snow will be played this weekend.

Tyrone's Division One Football contest with Donegal again has a Saturday date in Omagh with Cavan v Down and Armagh v Derry going ahead on the same evening.

Monaghan will face Galway in Salthill on Sunday with Fermanagh away to Westmeath in Division Three.

Antrim hurlers face Offaly on Sunday but the Saffron County's footballers will not be in action.

Lenny Harbinson's side were scheduled to play Laois in Portlaoise last weekend but with Laois playing London in Ruislip on Sunday, the Saffrons will now have to wait until the weekend of 31 March/1 April for the round five fixture to take place.

Prior to that, Antrim will be home to Carlow on 18 March before an away trip to Limerick on 25 March.

The delay in completing the Division Four Football League games means that the divisional final will not take place until the weekend of 7/8 April - a week after the other three divisional deciders.

Antrim are in third spot in Division One with their seven points leaving them one behind Laois and Carlow who both have 100% records.

In terms of the concluding stages of the Hurling League, the quarter-finals will now be played on 17/18 March with the semi-finals a week later and the Division One final taking place on Saturday, 31 March.

Arrangements for Relegation play-offs and finals in the other hurling divisions will be confirmed by the Central Competitions Control Committee after their meeting on 12 March.