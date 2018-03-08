Football League: Harte says Donegal game 'critical' to Tyrone survival hopes

Media playback is not supported on this device Four points could keep Tyrone in Division One - Harte

Mickey Harte says Saturday's Football League Division One derby against Donegal will be critical to his Tyrone team's hopes of avoiding relegation.

Both teams go into the Omagh contest on two points from four games although Kildare and Mayo currently occupy the relegation spots.

"These two points are very, very important," Harte told BBC Sport NI.

"If you want to be playing in Division One next year, you want to tracking down six points."

That would mean two wins in the final three rounds for both Ulster counties and defeat this weekend could leave no margin for error in the closing two games.

Four points could prove enough - Harte

However, Harte accepts that four points might prove enough if Mayo and pointless Kildare keep losing.

Kildare have lost their opening four matches - which included three narrow defeats - while Mayo have failed to register a point since their opening-round away win in Monaghan.

"It may be the case that four points could keep you up but that's walking on ice," added the three-times All-Ireland winning Tyrone boss.

Saturday's game is a repeat of the Dr McKenna Cup final from three weeks ago when Donegal clinched a 1-16 to 1-12 win at the Athletic Grounds.

Harte has to plan for the remainder of the league without influential Tiernan McCann after he broke a kneecap in the win in Kildare.

Also in Division One, Monaghan will aim to extend their three-game winning run when the face in-form Galway in Sunday's contest which has a 12:30 GMT throw-in because of the league double-header in Salthill, with the All-Ireland hurling champions facing Limerick later in the afternoon.

Conor McManus is hoping to start for the Farney men after being used an impact sub in recent games as he recovers from injury.

Kieran McGeeney's Armagh will move a step closer to promotion from Division Three if they beat Derry on Saturday night

Three Ulster derbies on Saturday night

In addition to Tyrone's contest with Donegal, there are also two other Ulster derbies on Saturday evening with Cavan hosting Down in Division Two and Armagh taking on Derry in Division Three.

Cavan are the surprise leaders in Division Two after following up their opening draw in Clare with three successive wins - including the victory in Cork last time out.

After mixing two wins with two defeats, Down are not out of the promotion picture but could yet get sucked into the relegation zone if they struggle over the closing three rounds.

Eamonn Burns' side are only a point ahead of Meath, who occupy the second relegation spot, with Pete McGrath's Louth side looking doomed after four opening defeats.

In Division Three, Armagh and Fermanagh have maximum points after four rounds but both still have work to do to secure promotion with Longford and Westmeath only two points off the pace.

Fermanagh face Westmeath in Mullingar on Sunday in a game which could prove crucial to the Erne County's promotion prospects.

Derry are fifth in the table on two points - but could yet slip into the relegation mire with Sligo also on two points and Wexford and Offaly yet to register a point.

Antrim's rearranged game in Division Four against Laois is not taking place this weekend with the Leinster county instead travelling to Ruislip to face London.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday - 19:00 GMT unless stated

Division One Tyrone v Donegal Healy Park

Division Two Cavan v Down Kingspan Breffni

Division Three Wexford v Offaly Wexford Park, 15:00 GMT Armagh v Derry Athletic Grounds

Division Four Limerick v Waterford Martinstown Carlow v Wicklow Cullen Park

SUNDAY

Division One

Division One Galway v Monaghan Salthill, 12:30 Kildare v Mayo Newbridge, 14:00 Dublin v Kerry Croke Park, 16:00

Division Two Tipperary v Louth Thurles, 12:30 Clare v Roscommon Ennis, 14:00 Meath v Cork Navan, 15:00

Division Three Sligo v Longford Markievicz Park, 14:00 Westmeath v Fermanagh Mullingar, 15:00

Division Four London v Laois Ruislip, 13:00

HURLING LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday

Division Two A

Division Two A London v Kildare Ruislip, 13:00

Sunday

Division One A Kilkenny v Wexford Nowlan Park, 14:30 Tipperary v Cork Thurles, 14:30 Waterford v Clare Walsh Park, 14:30

Division One B Galway v Limerick Salthill, 14:30 Laois v Dublin Portlaoise, 14:30 Offaly v Antrim Birr, 14:30

Division Two A Meath v Carlow Navan, 13:00 Westmeath v Kerry Mullingar, 13:00

Division Two B Armagh v Donegal Athletic Grounds, 14:30 Down v Mayo Portaferry, 14:30 Wicklow v Derry Aughrim, 14:30

Division Three A Longford v Tyrone Pearse Park, 14:00 Monaghan v Louth Castleblayney, 14:00 Roscommon v Warwickshire Dr Hyde Park, 14:00