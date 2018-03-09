Donegal boosted by return of defender Anthony Thompson

Anthony Thompson helped Donegal to All-Ireland success in 2012

All-Ireland winner Anthony Thompson is back in the Donegal squad after opting out in 2017 because of personal reasons.

The 32-year-old defender's return comes just days after goalkeeper Peter Boyle and Michael Carroll left the squad.

Thompson is unlikely to be available for Saturday night's Football League derby against Tyrone.

However, the Naomh Conaill half-back could feature in Donegal's final two Division One games.

Odhran MacNiallais and Leo McLoone also sat out last year's action before returning to Declan Bonner's panel.

Donegal and Tyrone go into the Omagh contest on two points from four games although Kildare and Mayo currently occupy the relegation spots.