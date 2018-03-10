Football League Division Two: Cavan 0-17 Down 0-14

Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan described the half-time tunnel incident at Kingspan Breffni as "good craic"

Cavan maintained their drive towards promotion from Division Two as they earned a win over Down which keeps the Mourne County in the relegation frame.

Down led 0-7 to 0-6 at half-time and their advantage could have been bigger with Cavan keeper Raymond Galligan saving a Connaire Harrison goal chance.

With Gearoid McKiernan excelling, Cavan moved into a 0-12 to 0-9 lead before Down levelled at 0-13 to 0-13.

However a point from Seanie Johnston started a strong closing Cavan finale.

Johnston's point was quickly followed by a Dara McVeety score to put Cavan 0-15 to 0-13 ahead and keeper Galligan kicked the Breffni County's penultimate score from a 45 as they moved on to 9 points from five games - four clear of Roscommon and Tipperary who will be in action on Sunday.

Down remain only a point ahead of Meath, who currently occupy the second relegation spot on three points, with pointless Louth at the bottom of the table.

Points from McKiernan and Caoimhin O'Reilly gave Cavan an early two-point lead but helped by two points apiece from Harrison, back from suspension, and Donal O'Hare, Down moved into a 0-5 to 0-3 advantage and they were still a point ahead at the break.

Not for the first time, a 'tunnel incident' tempers occurred as the teams made their way off at half-time and Down boss Eamonn Burns was ordered to the stand for the second half, although victorious Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan later described the half-time disturbances as "good craic".

With McKiernan and substitute Cian Mackey becoming even more influential, Cavan looked to be gaining control as they moved 0-12 to 0-9 up but Down were not finished as as points from Caolan Mooney, Kevin McKernan and Ruairi Wells helped them level at 0-13 to 0-13.

However, Johnston restored Cavan's lead with his first touch on 66 minutes and Galligan's 45 and further scores from McVeety and Conor Bradley ensured the home team's victory.